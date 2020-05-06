Rural California counties persist in defying virus order

Two rural counties that have defied California’s stay-at-home order aren’t backing down.

MGN Online

Yuba and Sutter counties this week allowed businesses banned under Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order to reopen.

On Wednesday, the Yuba Sutter Mall will become the first mall in California to reopen.

Newsom says the counties are endangering the public but he's stopped short of threatening a crackdown.

Newsom wants a slower approach to easing restrictions. He plans to make his first significant changes to the stay-at-home order on Thursday and allow some businesses to reopen, but not malls.

