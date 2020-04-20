Road construction begins on Prater Way between McCarran & Sparks Blvd

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is planning to begin construction on the Prater Way project between McCarran Boulevard and Sparks Boulevard on Monday, April 20.

The construction will take six months to complete and two-way traffic will continue during construction, with one lane in each direction.

The first phase of construction is expected to take about three months. It will shift traffic to the south side of Prater Way. RTC says intersections at Howard Drive and Pullman Drive will remain open, but some side streets, including Woodside Drive, Marracco Drive, East Greenbrae Drive and Station Street will be closed to traffic at Prater Way. Traffic from side streets will be detoured to Howard Drive or Pullman Drive.

The second phase of construction is also expected to take about three months. It will shift traffic to the north side of Prater Way. RTC says intersections at Howard Drive and Pullman Drive will remain open, but some side streets, including Marracco Drive and Marina Gateway Drive will be closed to traffic at Prater Way. Access to Parlanti Lane will be maintained during construction.

The project will replace the roadway, add bike lanes, improve center medians, curb ramps, road crossings and storm drainage, sidewalks and accessible pedestrian signals.

The RTC says they are working with the City of Sparks to replace aging sewer infrastructure beneath Prater Way between McCarran Blvd. and Greenbrae Drive.

The project is expected to cost $5.6 million.

For more information on the project, click here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020