Risk of relapsing during pandemic could rise

Life amidst this pandemic can be difficult for those in recovery from drugs and alcohol. American Addiction Centers (AAC) said during the pandemic the risk of relapsing could rise.

AAC said this year its number one admission is for alcohol addiction. Its facility Desert Hope Treatment Center in Las Vegas helps patients all across Nevada.

The center said it’s seen an increase in admissions for a few reasons. According to the center hospitals are not detoxing patients with withdrawal due to the COVID-19 crisis.

It also said the center has been getting more calls for medical withdrawal services because people are trying to detox at home.

Andrew Regosch with AAC said those in recovery should stay connected with their support systems.

“Alcohol is the biggest problem, it’s everywhere, its highly addictive, the withdrawal symptoms, you could die from withdrawing from alcohol,” Regosch said.

“People are losing jobs, the depression aspect, the anxiety aspect, I am concern for people about relapsing.”

He continued, “But I also know there are a lot of support structures and a lot of opportunities for people to get help.”

Regosch said two signs of alcoholism are frequency of drinking and quantity.

AAC said it’s shifted to telehealth for its outpatient services. If you need help you could call 1-866-SOBER.

