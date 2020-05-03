Rise Dispensary putting new protocol in motion during COVID-19

On Friday Governor Steve Sisolak said retail shops can operate but with certain conditions - and that includes marijuana retailers.

The new regulations don't mean life goes back to normal, but it did indicate a step toward normalcy.

Rise Cannabis in Carson City is just one place that is adjusting to the new rules.

"We're only allowing dispensaries to open who have a plan to successfully socially distance their dispensary in a curbside manner," said Will Adler. The government lobbyist spearheaded the movement of regulating recreational and medicinal marijuana in Nevada.

"Until your plan is submitted and approved you don't have curbside at your dispensary," Adler said of the new regulations.

The Carson City location of Rise moved its business outside with those new regulations. Customers can place an order online that will be ready for pickup in ten minutes.

"Drive up, there's a check-in process here at Rise. They scan the back of your ID to prove who you are and match you up with your order," according to Adler.

The entire transaction is on video. Cameras outside of Rise ensure that workers and customers complete the transaction without any minors present. According to Governor Sisolak's orders, social distancing measures still have to be in place.

"There are masks and gloves on all employees as well as keeping a six foot distance at all times," Adler said of the precautions Rise is taking. "(Customers) won't even be allowed inside the stores anymore. We're actually social distancing you to your own vehicle in the parking lot."

Curbside service is just the latest step in returning to normalcy. As Governor Sisolak continues to update us on his plans for the future more regulations could be changed depending on our current situation.

