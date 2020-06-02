Riot investigation continues, details emerge

Investigators are working to determine how and why a peaceful demonstration in downtown Reno Saturday night turned into a riot and who was responsible for the chaos that followed.

A protest Saturday, May 30, 2020 in downtown Reno ended with a violent confrontation.

Some details are emerging.

Records at the Washoe County Jail list 23 people booked that night on charges related to the riot.

Some are charged with curfew violation. Others face more serious counts including destruction of property, resisting an officer and challenging to fight.

Sixteen of them are from Reno with others from Sparks, Fallon and northern California.

And, a majority, 13 are white. Seven are Hispanic, two are African American and one is a Pacific Islander.

All, it should be noted, are innocent until proven guilty.

Meanwhile, the search for others continues and investigators are getting leads from security cameras, news footage, social media and the general public.

Secret Witness is offering cash rewards for information leading to arrest and prosecution. It has been getting a number of calls to its number (775) 322-4900.

Our newsroom has gotten emails from viewers including one who noticed one man who shows up in our live coverage that night standing in the back of a pickup truck, holding a skate board, picking up a rock and using that skate board to batter windows at city hall.

As far as we know, he remains unidentified and uncharged, but investigators--and the community at large--would like to know who he--and others like him--are.

