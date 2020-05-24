Reward offered in Reno homeless camp fatal shooting

Secret Witness is offering a $2,500 reward for information about a fatal shooting early Friday at a homeless camp east of Greater Nevada Field.

The Reno Police Department got a call of shots fired at about 12:30 a.m. Police arrived to find Michael Roach, 34, dead from gunfire. Detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2115 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to www.secretwitness.com. A reward of $2,500 is being offered in the case. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

