Retired docs, nursing, med students: California wants you

California's governor reached out to retired doctors and medical and nursing students to help during an anticipated surge of coronavirus patients. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an order Monday waiving certain professional licensing and certification requirements to allow health care facilities to staff at least an additional 50,000 hospital beds. In the last four days, hospitalizations of coronavirus patients in California have doubled, and the number of patients in intensive care has tripled. The state had more than 7,100 reported cases and at least 146 deaths as of Monday.

3/30/2020 7:04:53 PM (GMT -7:00)

