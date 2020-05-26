Retired Marine stands in salute for 24 hours to raise awareness about veteran suicide

On a concrete median, at the corner of Constitution Avenue and 23rd Street Northwest, stands retired Marine Staff Sergeant Tim Chambers.

Photo Courtesy: WJLA via CNN

"It's a very emotional time, very emotional," said Lorraine Chambers, wife of Staff Sergeant Tim Chambers.

She says her husband began the Memorial Day weekend tradition in 2002. Saluting thousands of rolling thunder motorcyclists for hours on end.

This year, however, the 45-year-old San Diego County resident plans to stand for 24 hours straight, all to raise awareness about veteran suicide.

Chambers handpicked a music playlist for motivation. After all, he's abstaining from water, food and bathroom breaks.

"Health, relationships, financial, those are the biggest things that contribute to suicide," said Sabrina Barella.

She helps run Chambers' charity "The Saluting Marine Cares." It pays for veteran medical bills left uncovered by the VA.

"None of us take a salary with the charity, so everything goes to veterans," said Barella.

Get the full story in the video above.