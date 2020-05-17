Retail stores adapt to the impact of COVID-19

Junkee Clothing Exchange is known for its costumes and unique gifts, but this popular destination has been closed for nearly 2 months. Anxious shoppers are thrilled to find out that their favorite store has reopened.

As soon as Governor Steve Sisolak gave certain businesses the go-ahead to reopen their doors, the midtown business did not think twice to make it happen.

All employees are now wearing masks, clothing racks are separated farther away, and even a hand washing station has been added outside for customers to use before walking in.

Heather Puckett, Store Team Leader, said getting back to what Junkee used to be will be a major challenge.

"It obviously has reduced the amount of foot traffic coming in and we compare our numbers to last year of this time and they are cut in half right now," Puckett said.

Junkee is the hotspot to find outfits for crawls, Halloween parties, and even festivals, but Puckett said she is concerned about the cancellation of one event that can jeopardize the entire store.

"Burning Man being canceled was like a punch in the stomach,” Puckett explained. “We prepare all year for that and we use that money to carry us through the winter."

During these difficult times, the clothing exchange is focused on becoming an affordable outlet for everyday clothing. Kaylee Schuele, a customer at Junkee said it’s time for our community to strengthen our local economy and show our support.

"This is something we can’t control, these are things that are affecting our community. Multiple people are on unemployment, so it is important to keep it strong just for us to function as a society," Schuele said.

Small businesses are adapting to the impacts of COVID-19 every day. Business owners tell me things will never be the same, but if we stay united we can get through it together.

