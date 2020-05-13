Republican wins House seat in heavily Democratic California

Political newcomer Mike Garcia's win over Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith represents a rare victory for Republicans in heavily Democratic California.

Mike Garcia (R) and Christy Smith (D), candidates for California's 25th congressional district special election. Photo: Mike Garcia for Congress / CC BY-SA 4.0 Photo: California State Assembly. Graphic by MGN.

The last time the party reclaimed a Democratic seat was 1998.

The race in the 25th District was being watched nationally as a proxy vote on President Donald Trump’s leadership during the coronavirus crisis, as well as for hints about the political climate heading toward the November elections.

Garcia says it was the 2018 elections that prompted him to enter public life after a career as a Navy aviator, as his home state moved deeper into Democratic-dominated government that he faults for job-crushing regulation and climbing taxes.

