Report: Nevada lands transfer from Wichita State

Updated: Mon 9:44 AM, Mar 23, 2020

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) Wichita State guard Grant Sherfield has reportedly decided to transfer to Nevada, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.


The 6'2" Sherfield averaged 8 points and 3 assists per game as a freshman with the Shockers.

He originally signed with UCLA out of high school, but was let out of his letter of intent after Steve Alford was fired by the Bruins. He will now join Coach Alford with the Wolf Pack.

He will likely have to sit out this upcoming season, then have three years of eligibility left at Nevada.

 