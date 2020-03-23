Report: Nevada lands transfer from Wichita State

Wichita State guard Grant Sherfield has reportedly decided to transfer to Nevada, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.



Wichita State transfer Grant Sherfield told @Stadium he will play for Steve Alford at Nevada. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 23, 2020

The 6'2" Sherfield averaged 8 points and 3 assists per game as a freshman with the Shockers.

He originally signed with UCLA out of high school, but was let out of his letter of intent after Steve Alford was fired by the Bruins. He will now join Coach Alford with the Wolf Pack.

He will likely have to sit out this upcoming season, then have three years of eligibility left at Nevada.