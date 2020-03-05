Report: First positive coronavirus test in Nevada

The first Nevada patient has tested positive for the coronavirus, southern Nevada health officials announced Thursday, March 5, 2020.

The Nevada Independent reports that patient was identified by the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System. The sample is being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for official confirmation.

The Southern Nevada Health District says the patient is a man in his 50's who is hospitalized in isolation.

The patient reportedly traveled to Washington state and Texas.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak released a statement on the Clark County patient, saying, "The State of Nevada and our local health authorities are taking this situation very seriously and have been preparing for weeks in anticipation of a presumptive case. I’ve spoken with members of our federal delegation and we will continue coordinating to ensure Nevada’s local health authorities and partners have all the support they need. I urge all Nevadans and visitors to remain calm and follow all available guidelines on how to prevent the spread. We must all do our part to prepare and prevent – not panic.”

At least 99 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. There have been 10 deaths, including one in Placer County, Calif.

