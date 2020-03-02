Renown urges proper handwashing as Coronavirus threat continues

The Coronavirus is an international threat, and so far we haven’t had to deal with it here in Reno, but if we do, doctors at Renown say they are ready.

Doctors at Renown used a blacklight technique to demonstrate the difference between a quick and thorough handwashing.

“There are so many unknowns about this virus and how it is going to manifest itself throughout the U.S., said Susanne Jacobson who handles infection prevention at Renown. “Renown and all the other local hospitals are prepared to handle what comes our way.”

Jacobson says the best way to stop the spread of the Coronavirus is simply proper hand washing. She showed us how ineffective hand washing can be if you don’t do it right by applying a lotion visible under black light -- called "Glitterbug Potion."

That was followed by a quick 7 second hand wash, and then a more thorough 20 second washing.

When looking at the difference under black light – the difference is clear.

“Get all the cracks and crevices,” she said. “Sometimes it’s missed if you go too fast.”

And while Renown isn’t taking the threat of this virus lightly, Jacobson pointed out the reality of the situation.

“Although this is easily spread from person to person, over 80% of the people have only a very mild disease,” she explained. “Only 15-20% would need to seek care at the hospital.”

