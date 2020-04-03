Renown turning parking garage into alternate care site

In anticipation of more patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Renown Medical Center said Friday it is "thinking outside the box," and is turning one of its parking structures into a temporary care site.

The new site will be created within the Mill Street parking structure, and will be equipped with beds and basic patient care support equipment.

Renown said crews will begin construction shortly, and that the structure will include flooring, electrical infrastructure, lighting, water, technology and wall partitions.

In a statement, Renown said in part:

This location allows caregivers to remain on campus, and still have accessibility to existing hospital infrastructure such as lab, pharmacy, imaging, food services and other critical services. This solution also allows for an efficient level of care escalation and other emergent interventions as needed.

Renown said they expect a surge in patient volumes over the next several weeks, based on current local, national and international data, analytics, public data sets and predictive modeling.

