Renown doubling up on cleaning measures to combat COVID-19

The staff at Renown Regional Medical Center says facilities are now cleaner than they've ever been.

The location off of Mill Street is just one place that is implementing a new sanitizing system that is killing the Coronavirus.

"We have several chemicals that we use," said Ethan Fisher, a supervisor for environmental services at Renown.

The EVS staff at Renown is on the same page as the people who go in for care. Both Fisher and his coworker Eric Whitney know the ins and outs of keeping the hospital clean.

"We use a different disinfectant for bathrooms, for toilets, things along those lines then use a different disinfectant for the beds as well as isolation units," Fisher said. "For COVID-19 we go into our higher grade disinfectants."

One of the most powerful disinfectants Renown has is the Clorox Total 360 machine. The spray isn't bleach. It's a mix of other chemicals that are applied through an electrostatic sprayer - meaning the solution wraps around and clings to surfaces.

"We've had this product since March and it's just a testament to our safety precautions," Whitney said. "We've improved (our safety measures) at Renown to stop the spread of COVID-19."

Fisher and Whitney said they wipe down surfaces by hand every time a new employee or patient comes into a room. Then the duo fires up the sprayer to disinfect every nook and cranny. The process is quick.

"It'll spray a nice even coat across everything and kill COVID, and dozens of other virus and pathogens in two minutes or less," Whitney said.

Hospitals have always taken cleanliness seriously. This new process isn't much different than the precautions cleaning crews had already been taking. But with the threat of the Coronavirus doubling up on sanitation never hurt anyone.

"Our EVS staff is actually the biggest component in disinfecting everything and making sure the hospital is cleaned. We're just taking added measures on top of that. But they're the heart and soul of making sure everyone stays safe with the Coronavirus out there."

Disinfecting and spraying are just a couple measures the hospital is taking to ensure safety. At Renown everyone is also required to wear a mask and gloves if they are touching any of the equipment.

