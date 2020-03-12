Renown Health deploys medical tent for respiratory screenings

As Renown Health prepares for the impacts of Covid-19, a deployable medical facility is now available outside for respiratory illness evaluations and screenings.

Jen Richards is the chief nursing officer for acute care division at Renown.

"This just gives us another option after we screen them to provide care in this structure," said Richards.

Due to increasing levels of respiratory illness in our community, this is a proactive step for Renown to help further protect patients and their staff as transmission of the virus is a main concern, not just with patients but among doctors and emergency personnel as well.

Here's how it works:

"We would screen you, we would also ask you about your recent travel," explained Richards. "We would then make a determination about whether or not you would be in this area to provide care or directly in the emergency room based on those questions."

Hospital staff running the tents will have gloves and masks as added protection.

At this time there are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Renown.

"We actually don't have a time we're taking it down," added Richards. "As the situation is very fluid and continues to evolve, we'll be evaluating it on a daily basis to make sure we're doing the right thing by keeping it up."

If you're experiencing any flu like symptoms, Renown is encouraging people to use virtual visits or patients may call the respiratory health screening line at 775-982-5000 or the Washoe County Health District at 775-328-2427.

