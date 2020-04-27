Renovations coming to Reno's Ronald McDonald House

Upgrades are coming to Reno's Ronald McDonald House, including new plumbing, flooring, electrical, and furniture for all 12 rooms.

Construction on the renovations starts Monday, April 28, 2020, and is expected to take about two months to complete.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada says the renovations were made possible through business and community donations, as well as a grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation.

“We are so thankful to have local businesses that care about the families we serve. Their generosity makes it possible for us to provide guests with life-changing services and a home away from home. We cannot wait to offer guests new and improved rooms that will make their stay that much more comfortable as they tend to their sick child,” said Rikki Hensley-Ricker, Executive Director of RMHC® Northern Nevada.

The Ronald McDonald House offers a place for families to stay while a child is receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Currently, there are no families saying at the Ronald McDonald House, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, no new families are being accepted at this time.

