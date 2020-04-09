Reno's senior affordable housing project now accepting applications

The Reno Housing Authority (RHA) is now accepting applications for Reno’s newest affordable housing complex for seniors.

The Willie J. Wynn Apartments will offer 44 units of one to two bedrooms. It will also offer a library, fitness room, dog park and other features. The RHA will also staff the apartments with a part-time elderly services coordinator, who will work to provide residents the services they need.

The facility located on Sutro Street across Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center will house seniors 55 and over who meet low-income guidelines. RHA says potential residents qualify by age, income and criminal history. Seniors eligible must be at or below 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI) for Washoe County.

The facility is expected to open late May or early June.

Applications are available online or by mail by calling (775) 391-5817. An application may be picked up in person in the outer foyer of our main office at 1525 E. 9th Street, Reno, NV 89503, but RHA is encouraging people to stay home. Further information is available at RenoHA.org.

