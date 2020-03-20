Reno has its own "Tree Hunter".

"I know trees," said Rod Haulenbeek. "And I know if something is different and I'll go find out what it is."

Haulenbeek is a master gardener and a certified arborist, who's on the UNR Arboretum Board. And his mission is to spread his passion for trees to other people. He leads tours around both the Wilber D. May Arboretum and the University campus, asking people to "plant more trees and take care of the trees they have."

There are 400 different kinds of trees just in Northern Nevada, and Haulenbeek has personally found 94 different species of trees in the state. And that diversity is crucial for our environment.

"We have insects and we have diseases that affect certain trees," added Haulenbeek. "So yeah, the more tree canopy you have, the better off you are. That way they don't all get wiped out."

The assortment also adds colors and scenery to our local areas. But they also serve a vital role for our survival.

"They take up carbon dioxide and they give out oxygen," said Haulenbeek. "And if they didn't, we wouldn't be having this conversation."

The tours are free and typically last around an hour and a half. And his ultimate goal is to teach people to "appreciate and love their environment."

Here's a link for more information on Reno's Tree Hunter