Reno's Parks and Recreation rolls out additional reopening plans

We're learning more about the City of Reno Parks and Recreation's reopening plans.

The department unveiled the following reopening information effective Monday, June 8, 2020:

bVacation Station (Camp for Kids) - Summer Camp 2020

Vacation Station will begin on June 8. Online and phone registration (no in-person registration) will be open Tuesday, June 2 at 8 a.m. and will be first come, first served, with limited availability. Camp will be offered at two locations, Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center and Plumas Gym, beginning on June 8. Three-week sessions will be offered, and you must register for all three weeks to attend.

If camp registration fills, a waiting list will be created for priority at additional locations if they become available. Please see the website for additional information, including social-distancing guidelines that will be in place.

Aquatics

Lap Swim:

Beginning June 8, Lap Swim will be allowed at Northwest Pool and Idlewild Pool for the public during Phase 2. In order to keep track of who is entering the pool each day, for contact-tracing purposes and to maintain proper social distancing requirements, no walk-ins will be permitted at either pool. Patrons are advised to come to the pools showered, dressed and ready to swim as locker rooms will be closed due to State of Nevada directives. Restroom facilities will still be available.

Lanes can be reserved by calling Idlewild Pool (775-334-2267) or Northwest Pool (775-334-2203) during regular business hours. Patrons can reserve a lane in 45-minute increments with a maximum of three swimmers allowed in a lane. Patrons can only reserve one lane per day, up to 48 hours in advance. If a patron is finished swimming, and a lane is available in the following session, they will be allowed to stay at the pool and swim in that session as well without being charged for a second entrance to the facility.

Water Fitness Classes

Beginning June 8, Water Fitness Classes will be hosted at Northwest Pool during the summer due to the closure of the pool at the Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center for replastering. In order to keep track of who is entering the pool each day, for contact-tracing purposes and to maintain proper social distancing requirements, no walk-ins will be permitted at the pool for classes. Patrons are advised to come to the pools showered, dressed and ready to swim as locker rooms will be closed due to State of Nevada directives. Restroom facilities will still be available.

Participants must register for classes in advance by visiting the website, or by calling the Northwest Pool (775-334-2203) or Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center (775-334-2262) during regular business hours. Participants can pay for a single class or the full month of classes. Classes will initially have a maximum enrollment of 20 participants in order to maintain proper distancing between each person in the pool.

Recreation Centers

Beginning June 8, Neil Road Recreation Center will be the only City of Reno recreation facility open during Phase 2. Hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. During open hours, all pass holders — including Fit But Not Forgotten participants — will be allowed to use the weight room and cardio room while practicing social distancing. The City of Reno will staff a weight room attendant to enforce both social distancing as well as the cleaning and sanitization of the equipment.

The gymnasium will be used to conduct classes for contractors, as well as hours for pickleball. There will be strict guidelines and rules for open pickleball play, including having to reserve a spot on the court. Pickleball will be limited to 32 individuals, all games will be 4 on 4 off, and no court switching will be allowed. For a complete list of rules for pickleball, please see the website. To reserve a spot to play, please call 777-689-8484. Reservations will be for three-hour blocks and cannot be made more than five days in advance. Schedule of activities is subject to change.

For more information on reopening plans, click here.

