Reno's Jeff Bernat on music world's map; singer releases new song amid Coronavirus

Jeff Bernat's career in music started humbly in the Biggest Little City, when the McQueen graduate saved up for a small home-studio setup. Now, he's reached millions of people around the world.

"I recorded my first album and put it out in 2011.," said Bernat, now living in Los Angeles. "It helped me quit my job and I did music full time."

Bernat, along with his "right-hand-man" Joel 'JBird' Cowell (a former UNR student), saw his spread rapidly grow thanks to an appearance thousands of miles away.

"They used this one song from the album in a Korean drama, which is a pretty big Korean drama," said Bernat. "My album just blew up out there, for years."

"It was the last place I'd expect my music to be listened to," said Bernat, who credits his Korean fans for rising him to new heights.

With his shows and collaborations cancelled for the near future, Bernat put recent feelings into a song title "Bored", a smooth track many are relating to amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Everyone's like, put this out, it's what we need right now," said Bernat. "It's been a little quarantine song, everyone can listen to."

While a lot of us have newfound free time, Bernat wants to remind all of those with a passion: they can reach the same level he has.

"I come from Reno. I come from a small town. I went to McQueen High School," said Bernat, who also had a song featured in 'Birdman', the 2015 Academy Award winner for Best Picture. "I was that guy in the drumline and choir wanting to be like athletes and stuff."

"Once you're passionate about something, you're a good person and you work hard, I feel like things will align for you."

You can listen to Jeff's music on Spotify & Apple Music. You can also connect with him on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram

