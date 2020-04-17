Reno's 10 Torr donating, selling hand sanitizer

10 Torr Distilling and Brewing began making hand sanitizer after being forced to close it's doors during this pandemic.

"It was a way to stay afloat while also doing what we can to help out community," said head brewer and distiller Melissa Test.

They were prohibited from selling alcohol for several weeks. A place known for their award-winning beer and spirits was suddenly brewing up something else.

"We kind of shut down all of our beer production and our spirits production just to focus on doing hand sanitizer," added Test,

The good news is the ban was just lifted on Wednesday night, allowing them to resume selling alcohol for to-go orders. But it won't prevent them from still making sanitizer, which remains in high demand. And a lot of what they're making is being donated to local organizations and businesses.

"To different medical facilities; different hospitals. To the homeless shelter and a couple of other various essential businesses," continued Test. "But mostly trying to get it to first responders and hospitals and medical facilities."

They have already donated 40 gallons of hand sanitizer, and are also selling it to the community. Four-ounce bottles are $4, with a limit of six. You can also buy a half-gallon bottle for $50. But you have to call ahead, and pick up your order that day.

"We want to make sure that not only are we keeping our staff safe, we're keeping our customers safe," stressed Test. "So super stringent, curbside pickup only. One of our bartenders will bring it out to you. And it's sanitized and they're wearing gloves and masks and being very socially-distant. And being sure that everybody is staying super safe."

You can order hand sanitizer and alcohol from10 Torr Distilling and Brewing by calling (775) 499-5276. They're open Tuesday-Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

