Reno restaurant now selling groceries to customers

Old Granite Street Eatery in downtown Reno has adapted their business model during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We really just looked around the community to see what's going to be needed here," said owner Kevin Stanley.

They decided to turn it into a pantry, selling groceries to their customers.

'We really built out this pantry to cover any of the staples that people would need," added Stanley. "Your toilet paper, your bleach. Some of your produce. Your eggs, your milk, your butter. Cheese."

They also have potatoes, deli meat and hand sanitizer. People can just go online and make an order, then pick it up curbside.

"People can just stay safe; they can feel comfortable," continued Stanley. "Pick these few items up; pay for them online. And the human interaction is minimal, other than a smile when it gets dropped off at your car."

They are still serving a limited menu of to-go orders from their kitchen. And they're throwing in masks that were handmade by the owners of Rounds Bakery; given to first responders and health care workers. They also have some for the general public, while supplies last.

"We saw a way that we could safely still serve the community; keep some people employed. We're doing whatever we can to stay active."

You can check out the Old Granite Street Eatery menu. They are open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

