Reno relaxes regulations to help businesses recover

The City of Reno has announced that it is easing some rules to help businesses to recover and adapt to the COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

Under the temporary rules, the City of Reno will not require permits for:

• Temporarily allow drive-through operations and curbside pick up for restaurants and retail businesses for the duration of social-distancing directives.

• Temporarily allow outdoor operations for restaurants and retail businesses on private property.

Businesses that want to operate on public sidewalks and rights-of-way must obtain a Temporary Revocable Occupancy Permit, but the fees will be waived.

Reno will also allow outdoor activities such as distribution, warehousing, processing and assembly, but businesses must review limits to prevent the "creation of nuisances."

Details on the temporary uses outlined above are available at Reno.gov/COVID19, in the “Business Information” section.

“We recognize the current challenges facing businesses as they adapt to these new health and safety standards,” said Arlo Stockham, Acting Assistant City Manager for the City of Reno in a statement provided to KOLO 8 News Now. “The Reno City Council has made it clear they want to find ways to assist our business community during the recovery phase of the pandemic while ensuring public health continues to be of the highest priority. These temporary regulatory adjustments offer the business community flexibility during these difficult times.”

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020