Reno police find gunshot wound victim, looking for shooter

7:35 p.m. update: The Reno Police Department said Wednesday they found a victim of a gunshot wound at a Reno store and are looking for the alleged shooter.

Police responded at 6:45 p.m. to Smithridge Plaza on the report of a person with a gunshot wound. Police arrived to find that the shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex.

The gunshot wound was not life-threatening and police took him to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation continues and the Regional Gang Unit is assisting.

There is no threat to the public, police said.

They described the suspect vehicle as a white sedan with four doors.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department has blocked off the parking lot at McCarran Boulevard and Smithridge Drive that includes a Trader Joe’s and a CVS.

Most of the Smithridge Plaza parking lot is blocked off, our crew on the scene tells us.

In addition to the Reno Police Department, there is also the Regional Gang Task Force and a crime scene unit.

Police are not talking yet about what happened.

