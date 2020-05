The Reno Police Department is investigating a shots-fired incident on Market Street near Wooster High School.

The scene at La Quinta Inn. Photo by Jordyn Griffin/KOLO>

The call came in at about 10:50 p.m. for shots fired. RPD Lt. Wade Clark said police are doing an investigation.

The Regional Gang Unit is on the scene. Police are knocking on doors.

There are no road closures at this time.

