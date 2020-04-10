Reno police investigate shooting at homeless camp

The Reno Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon at a homeless camp along the river.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on the Truckee River below the Wells Avenue overpass bridge.

Police said the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

At this point, however, Investigators say no one is talking, not even the victim.

Detectives are trying to get to the bottom of what happened, but they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

