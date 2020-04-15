Reno police ask for help to find runaway and her infant

The Reno Police Department on Wednesday asked the public to help find a runaway 15-year-old and her 7-month-old infant.

Police described Ariana Nicholson-Rohrer as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 215 pounds with brown, blonde and blue hair, blue eyes and with multiple cutting scars on both wrists.

Police described 7 month old Atheena Rohrer as 26.5 inches tall, 19 pounds, 8.5 ounces with blonde hair, blue eyes and one front tooth that is visible on the bottom right side.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to www.secretwitness.com.

