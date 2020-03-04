Reno man sent to prison for threatening to shoot bank manager

A Reno man was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for threatening to shoot a Bank of America bank manager in July 2018.

Robert Arthur Liesse Jr., 54, will also have three years of supervised release, Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas A Trutanich said in a statement.

Liesse made calls to Bank of America call centers on July 26, 2018, and July 27, 2018, threatening to shoot a bank manager if he was not given money. He gave specific details. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said he made statements like: “I want the money available tomorrow or that guy is not going to see his family. I’m telling you right now. I have a 9mm, sixteen rounds in it.”

Liesse also slipped threatening and derogatory notes under a bank door and threatened three different bank call center operators. He also took a BB gun resembling a real pistol to the bank and pointed it toward security cameras, prosecutors said.

Following a three-day trial a jury in November 2019 found Liesse guilty of two counts of interstate communications containing a threat.

