Reno man offers $1,000 reward for lost wedding ring

A Reno man lost his wedding ring at the Smith’s South Reno parking lot Tuesday. Jim Kumpel is offering a $1,000 reward for the ring.

According to Kumpel the ring became lose inside his winter gloves when he originally took them off to enter the store. Once he walked outside to put his gloves back on the ring fell.

“I heard a little ding behind me, I turned around and I didn’t see anything. I didn’t think much of it and drove home.”

He continued, “Then about two hours later, I noticed my ring was missing, my mind immediately snapped back to the ding that I heard going to the car.”

Kumpel said the ring is gold and engraved with his wedding date August 1975. "The girl that I just love with all of my heart, she gave me that ring and I cherished it and protected it ever since."

He added, "Now it’s gone and I still can't believe it."

Kumpel filed a police report and if you have any information you could email him at jj.kumpel@gmail.com.

