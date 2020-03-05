Reno man faces 15 years in prison after second felony DUI

A Reno man faces up to 15 years in prison when he is second April 28 for his second felony drunken driving conviction, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Devin E. Martin, 51, was found guilty last week after a two-day trial of felony driving under the influence on Dec. 1, 2018.

Martin was involved in an accident at Fourth Street and Morrill Avenue and police found him trying to leave the scene, the district attorney’s office said. Police determined he was under the influence of alcohol. Martin has a felony DUI conviction in California.

Forensic testing suggested Martin’s blood alcohol was .36 percent at the time of the accident, more than four times the legal limit, the district attorney’s office said.

