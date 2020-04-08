Reno man charged with stealing surgical masks from VA hospital

A Reno man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing about 200 surgical masks from Reno’s Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Peter Lucas, 35, made his initial appears in U.S. District court on Wednesday. He is charged with one count of theft of health care property.

“Our military veterans served on the front lines to protect our country, and now our health professionals are doing the same in our fight against COVID-19,” U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich said in a statement. “We will not allow the theft of personal protective equipment to go undeterred, endangering the safety of doctors, nurses, and other health professionals protecting our communities.”

Surveillance cameras at the VA Medical Center showed between March 19 and March 23 , Lucas stole at least four boxes of surgical masks from supply carts in his care, then concealed the boxes under his jacket before leaving the hospital, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Each box has 50 masks.

If convicted he faces up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

In 2017, Lucas was the recipient of a free car courtesy of CoAuto in Reno. He was described them as a veteran and single father raising three children.

CoAuto donates the cars every year.

The public is urged to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline (1-866-720-5721) or by e-mailing the NCDF at disaster@leo.gov or directly to the U.S. Attorney’s Office at USANV.COVID19FRAUD@usdoj.gov.

