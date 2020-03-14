Reno man arrested on open murder charges

Reno Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of 29-year-old Jarrod Faust.

52-year-old Wayne Cameron of Reno has been booked into the Washoe County jail on open murder charges.

On February 11th, Washoe County Sheriff's deputies responded to Welcome Way in South Reno on the report of a suspicious car in the area. When deputies arrived, Faust’s body was found inside a truck.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Faust died from a gunshot to the head, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police also believe Cameron could be connected to several shootings in 2017 and 2018 that occurred in the Galena area in which houses were shot In the middle of the night.

Despite the murder happening in Washoe County, Reno Police are working the investigation. Investigators have not given a reason why.

Anyone with additional information about the murder or the shootings is asked to call the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2115 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

