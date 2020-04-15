Reno man and woman plead guilty on child abuse and trafficking charges

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced guilty pleas in a sex trafficking case.

Terrell Fletcher, 23, and Stormy Robertson, 20, both of Reno, each pleaded guilty to one count of Child Abuse, Neglect or Endangerment, and one count of Attempted Sex Trafficking.

The Abuse charge is a Class B felony and carries a one to six year sentence. The Attempted Sex Trafficking charge is a Class C felony with a possible sentence of one to five years and a fine of no more than $10,000.

The case involved actions believed to have taken place between June 23, 2019 and July 24, 2019.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 3, 2020.

