Reno looks at reactivating the 'Clean and Safe Team'

A team that helps clean up homeless camp sites and hazardous material around Reno could be reactivated.

The Reno City Council could decide on whether to activate the ‘Clean and Safe Team’ at its council meeting.

The team has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City Staff says during this pandemic, Reno Direct has received 362 calls from people related to camp sites and things being left at the park.

Staff report shows if the team is reactivated, the cleanup efforts will focus on city parks.

Jon Humbert with the city says since the team began cleaning up and up until mid-March, it has cleaned up 84 sites. But he says currently the city is having a difficult time convincing those in need to accept their help.

"We want them to take us by the hand and bring them into our services and help them out,” said Humbert. “It's just really disheartening for our crews and for our council to see we got those chances and people aren't taking us up on it."

If approved, the staff report shows there are 14 city parks need cleaning up.

The council meeting on May 13, 2020, begins at 10 A.M. at mostly virtually.

For more information, click here.

Get the full story in the video above.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020