Reno gym owner takes business online to help people stay active during COVID-19

Gyms were one of the first facilities to close after Governor Steve Sisolak implemented a stay at home initiative weeks ago.

One fitness coach in Reno is taking her business online so people can stay active.

"I'm putting everything I got into it and I'm really loving it," trainer Allie Salas said after moving her business online.

Allie Salas owns Reno Aspire Fitness off of Moana lane. She's been changing lives for the better for more than five years. Being a non-essential businesses forced her to close her doors. But that doesn't mean she's giving up on coaching.

"I told my boot camp classes 'I'm sorry you guys but this is what's best for our community, I have to stop my classes. I'll be offering it online,'" she said.

Allie did what every good business owner does: adapt. She took all her knowledge and moved it online so you can stay in shape from anywhere.

"Get up. Even if it's five minutes a day. Even if you're stretching. It doesn't have to be high intensity. Find something that works for you. It's really important for your mental health and for your health overall," Salas said.

Allie teaches classes on Zoom and Facebook. If you miss a live video you can catch a replay or find one of her training sessions on Instagram or YouTube. She's even carved out a slot in her schedule to help your kids stay active.

"I volunteered to offer physical education classes twice a week at 1 pm on Facebook Live so I'm really excited," Salas said. "Hopefully we continue the movement, don't let people stick at home, or sit down at home."

People are as available as they've ever been, and because of Allie, now your healthy lifestyle can continue from home.

If you want to check out one of Allie's classes you can follow her on social media.

Allie's Website

Allie's Facebook Page

Allie's YouTube Page

