Reno fire caused by man smoking while using medical oxygen

A fire Wednesday afternoon started by smoking and fueled by medical oxygen was the second such fire In April, the Reno Fire Department reported.

Wednesday’s fire was about 1:02 p.m. at 160 Sinclair St. in an apartment. The 70-year-old man inside the apartment was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

An April 8 fire at 11565 Old Virginia Road was also started by smoking while on oxygen, the fire department said. That person is still being treated at Davis Medical Center for burns.

“We are fortunate that both these structures were equipped with fire sprinkler systems,” Reno Fire Marshal Tray Palmer said. “The sprinklers saved not only the occupants lives but also the lives of the next door tenants.”

The Reno Fire Department said smoking while on oxygen increases the risk of fires and burns. If fire is exposed to pure oxygen such as from an oxygen canister, combustion speeds up dramatically. Oxygen makes normal fuels burn much more quickly and easily, potentially causing fires to burn out of control. Even after oxygen is turned off, increased oxygen levels still linger on the hair, skin and clothing of anyone receiving oxygen therapy, creating the danger of serious burns to the head or face if smoking materials are brought towards the mouth or clothing.

