Reno expected to pass final 2021 budget

The pandemic has created major financial issues for local government, but the deadline to pass a budget is nearing.

At its May 20 meeting, the Reno City Council is expected to pass a final budget totaling $761 million.

The pandemic has forced governments to trim their proposed budget, but the Reno is expected to pass the same budget they planned before the pandemic hit.

City Finance Director Deborah Lauchner says the reason for keeping it the same comes down to providing flexibility. She adds the city doesn’t need to notify the state if the budget is reduced, but does, if the final budget increases.

Of the $761 million, nearly $225 million of it is expected to be allocated in the General Fund.

The council’s goal is to increase public safety by hiring more police officers and firefighters. Other top priorities are homelessness and affordable housing.

The council will meet virtually on May 20, 2020 at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here

Get the full story in the video above.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020