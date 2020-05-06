Reno doctor helps treat coronavirus patients in New Jersey

New Jersey is one of the hardest hit places by the COVID-19 Pandemic in the United States. Jeff Gladding is an anesthesiologist in Reno and has been in the Garden State for nearly a month helping treat patients at New Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark.

"They were very happy to have us," Dr. Gladding said. "A couple of their doctors had fallen ill to this thing so the ones that were left there working were feeling pretty overworked at the time."

Gladding has spent most of his time with the intubation team, putting COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

"They would give an overhead call in the hospital to certain room where a patient was crashing from COVID and needed to be intubated," he said.

Once patients are on ventilators, Gladding said they often won't survive.

"Despite the best efforts of a lot of staff, physicians and nurses, these patients once they've gone into multi-system failure, they don't have a very good prognosis or chance of survival or getting off the ventilator," he said.

Despite the difficult circumstances he's managed to stay positive.

"It's been challenging and unique for sure and personally I've just been very grateful that for one I still have a job and also that I have a job where I can take an active role in the fight," he said.

