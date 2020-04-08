Reno could extend temporary relief for businesses

Some temporary relief could be coming for Reno businesses hurting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Reno City Council could pass an order to defer a flat Business License fee payments and fees based on percentage of sales or revenue until 60 days after the businesses are allowed to open.

Currently, the city has have a 30 day order in place after Governor Steve Sisolak issued all non-essential businesses to closed or offer deliver or take-out services due to the virus.

The council will vote on the extension on April 8, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Reno City Hall.

During this closure, the city expects to lose nearly 285,000 each month in fees.

A Business hotline has been set up to answer any questions Reno businesses have during the pandemic. The number is 775-334-2090. It’s open seven days a week from 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

