Reno barber plans to reopen shop despite shutdown, 'I have no other choice'

As Governor Steve Sisolak extended the order for some non-essential businesses to remain closed, some barbers say they can't stand on the sidelines for too long.

Reno barber Darreleen Goodman says she will reopen her barbershop on May 1, 2020 because she has no other choice.

The 74-year-old has been a barber for the past 40 years and rents out a suite on South Virginia Street. She say the bills continue to come in and she only has $200 left in her business account.

She claims one creditor accidentally charged her the total amount of $34,000 for a service and she can't get the money back.

Goodman and Carson City barber John Russell says they have not received any stimulus checks or unemployment benefits. Also, they say they haven’t received any small business loans because the money dried up.

Goodman says to practice safe habits, she will do one-on-one appointments, make sure everyone has a face masks and sanitized everything. She also adds she will not be accepting any new clients, just serving her regulars.

Under Gov. Sisolak’s order, barbershops are considered non-essential businesses.

