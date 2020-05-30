Reno-area bus service suspended, but rides home available

The Regional Transportation Commission has suspended regular bus service due to the curfew and the rioters in downtown Reno.

However, there will be an emergency transportation plan giving people rides home from four places in the area.

People can go to Lawlor Events Center at the University of Nevada, Reno, the Raley’s parking lot at Keystone Avenue and West Seventh Street, the route 14 bus stop at Renown Regional Medical Center and RTC Centennial Plaza in Sparks to get a ride.

They are being offered by RTC transit operator Keolis and the transit vehicles that will offer rides will have a blue KEOLIS label. The service will be offered until 2 a.m.

Each vehicle can take four passengers. People are asked to follow COVID-19 protocol and have face masks. There may be masks available if people do not have them.

For information call 775-434-8595 or email SAFE@KeolisReno.com.

