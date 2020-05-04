Reno anesthesiologist on the frontlines in New Jersey fighting COVID 19

“The things that you see on the news are not dramatizations of what is going on. Anyone that thinks this is like the flu, this is not at all like the flu,” says Dr. Daryl Fenio, a Reno anesthesiologist who is working the front lines in New Jersey against the COVID 19 Virus.

More than three weeks into her service, the Reno physician says she knew the situation would be bad. But she never expected just how bad.

She says she's worked in three hospitals in The Garden State, and each facility has placed her in circumstances she never dreamed she'd be in.

At Newark Beth Israel , an urban hospital, she was on the intubation team, where her only job was placing patients on ventilators.

Dressed in gear to protect herself from the virus, which is located in a patient’s throat, this went through her mind.

“And they are looking up at me and I look like a space alien,” said Dr. Fenio.”In fact if the person passes away, the last person they saw was in this very horrible unhuman way,” she said.

One week later she is transferred to Saint Barnabas Medical Center.

Described as a smaller neighborhood hospital in Livingston, she says she worked at one of the hospital's intensive care units.

“This virus is vicious. Like I have never seen before,” she said. “It attacks the lungs. But it also attacks the kidneys. These people decline, and it is indiscriminate,” said Dr. Fenio.

These days you will find her at Clara Maass Medical Center where she is again working in the intensive care until.

Every day there is sorrow. But sometimes there is success. The problem is, sometimes it is the other way around.

On the day we talked to her, she had what she called one of her “darkest days” as patients who appeared to be doing better made a turn for the worse.

“I mean it literally took me an hour after I got there just to recover. Like I couldn't do anything. I was just like I don't know if I can keep doing this,” she said.

Dr. Fenio's goal is to keep patients alive, but it doesn't always work out that way.

She must tell family members the end is near. And in some cases, she has found herself holding an IPAD witnessing what should be a very private moment between family members.

But in times of COVID 19, that is nearly impossible.

“And she just kept saying, “Mommy, Mommy,” whatever else she was saying in Spanish,” Dr. Fenio said of the IPAD conversation. “I was standing there holding that, and I was in the background and I was crying and it is weird to be in such a personal moment of somebody I don't know,” she said.

She returns to Reno in about a week, and will have to self-quarantine until the end of May.

A once in a lifetime experience, she says she is a better doctor and person for it.

“Because I appreciate life, and the sorrow that people have seen.”