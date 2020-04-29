Reno Vice Mayor describes getting tested for COVID-19

Reno Vice Mayor Devon Reese is waiting for his test results.

Reese says he started experiencing symptoms similar to what is described for COVID-19 patients this last weekend.

When the symptoms did not go away, Reese contacted the Washoe County Health Department and arranged a COVID-19 test.

Reese went to the testing station at the Reno Livestock Events Center.

He says he stayed in his car the whole time, and did not touch anyone else. "So, eventually of course, they did the hard part which was to stick the cotton swab and q-tip like thing up my nose." Reese added, "Didn't feel great, but also didn't hurt. And they were super nice and super gracious, so thank you to all the folks that are on that post. There was a nurse and lots of medical professionals."

Reese expects to receive the test results in a day or two. Until the results are in, he is self isolating at home.

If you think you may have COVID-19, you can call the Washoe County Health District at 775-328-2427. The hotline is operated 24/7.

You can also take an online risk assessment to determine if you should be tested.

