Reno VA sending five nurses to assist in New Jersey

Five Reno VA Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) are leaving Reno Monday, May 18, 2020 for a two week deployment to New Jersey.

The Veterans Administration is sending the team to aid New Jersey Department of Health Nursing Homes.

New Jersey has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and there have been staffing shortages at skilled nursing facilities across New Jersey.

“VASNHCS staff are highly trained and committed to our Veterans. When called upon for special emergency missions, they are willing to help where needed. I am extremely proud of our staff and know they will return having successfully served a community in need,” stated Lisa Howard, Director of VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System in a statement provided to KOLO 8 News Now.

