Reno VA mourns ICU nurse amid the COVID outbreak

The Reno Veterans Administration hospital has confirmed the death of one of its nurses, Vianna Thompson.

Hospital Director Lisa Howard sent a message to her staff, confirming Thompson's death. The Hospital will not confirm that Thompson died of the coronavirus, but the Washoe County Health District announced the death of the 5th Washoe County resident today, Tuesday, April 7th and there are social media postings mourning Thompson's passing.

In Director Howard's message, she noted that Thompson joined the VA team in 2013 and most recently worked as a nurse in the Emergency Department.

While Thompson was in isolation, the VA says her family shared her last moments through Facetime. Thompson was also surrounded by her work family.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

