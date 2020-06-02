Reno-Tahoe airport begins ‘We Move You, Safely’ campaign

The Reno-Tahoe airport started its We Move You, Safely campaign. According to Brian Kulpin the campaign cost $80,000 for the year and includes safety measures for both employees and passengers.

The airport added hand sanitizing stations, 1,000 social distancing decals, plexiglass barriers between agents and customers, and even purchased an electrostatic cleaning machine. Kulpin said, “They sprinkle out into the air when no one is in the airport.”

He added, “Sanitization cleaners that will kill COVID on contact, we will have that high technology as well. We are really taking this reputation we have on cleanliness to a whole new level."

Kulpin said in a few weeks the campaign can be viewed on a digital platform, which will showcase how employees keep the airport clean.

"This airport cares about your health, and your safety, we always have, but we are taking that to an even higher level now, and you will be able to see that, visually it will be reflected at what you see in the airport.”

Kulpin said since the pandemic the airport has seen a decline in travelers, but its slowly picking up. He hopes the campaign will help passengers feel safe.

“You know feel safe flying again, we’re not encouraging people to get on an airplane today, but you know when you feel comfortable we’re going to make sure you have a safe flying experience.”

