Reno-Tahoe International taking extra precautions for coronavirus threat

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is stepping up its cleaning practices due to the threat of coronavirus. The airport says its known for being notoriously clean and wants to keep passengers safe and healthy.

"What we're doing is adding stronger cleansers to the things we use to keep the airport clean," Brian Kulpin, an airport official, said. "And we're doing deep cleans at night in the airport and paying close attention to the touch surfaces here in the airport."

Kulpin said they are also encouraging everyone to continue to follow guidelines by health officials.

"Telling people to wash your hands," he said. "From our staff to our tenants, you know be a smart traveler and if you have hand sanitizer use it and keep your hands washed."

Richard Harbecht is a passenger from San Jose. He said he isn't letting the virus ruin his plans.

"Well the trip was sort of planned but I didn't worry about it and if it's going to happen, it's going to happen," Harbecht said.

The airport also has a quarantine plan in place if needed.

"Follow it back to bird flu and then Ebola and now where we are today and we have that quarantine plan in place if a plane comes in with a person who is thought to be ill with a condition like that, we can quarantine that aircraft and then work with the county health department and the people on the aircraft," Kulpin said.

