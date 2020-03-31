Reno Tahoe International Airport hit hard by COVID-19 Pandemic

A normally bustling Reno Tahoe International Airport is now deserted because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"It's just quiet and it's almost like a ghost town of an airport right now," Brian Kulpin, spokesperson for the airport, said.

Kulpin said typically there are up to 8,000 passengers per day but now they're down to just 731. He added that multiple flights have been canceled and there are only about 20 aircraft flying in and out of Reno Tahoe.

"It's tough for everyone in this industry right now, but then it makes it tough on the community because we generate $3.2 billion a year," Kulpin said.

Kulpin said the airport is being hit hard because it generates revenue through stores, car rentals, gaming and overall having people travelling through the airport.

"We don't bring in any local tax dollars, our revenue is generated from the parking garage, the rental cars from the stores, restaurants, the gaming machines," he said.

The slot machines at the airport bring in about one million dollars per year.

"Right away that's a hit to us," Kulpin said. "And it's tough, I don't really miss hearing Wheel of Fortune on the slot machines all the time but we definitely want that economic impact back here in the airport."

Of the few passengers arriving in the airport, the Flores family is grateful to be home.

"Our flights got canceled and they finally got us out of Miami and then we were supposed to fly into Dallas, and the Dallas flights got cancelled and then they moved us to L.A," Melissa Flores said.

Flores and her family will now self quarantine for the next 14 days as advised by Governor Steve Sisolak.

"Listen and keep your families safe and we'll get through it," she said.

