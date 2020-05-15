Reno-Sparks flyover to honor first reponders, military members and essential workers

To say thank you those on the front lines during this pandemic, the Lightning Formation Airshow will take to the skies an aerial tribute.

The Reno Hearts for Heroes flight will take off on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m., weather permitting, and will feature aerial smoke hearts over local hospitals around 1:30 p.m.

The Reno Air Racing Association, which is the governing body of the STIHL National Championship Air Races, has partnered with Lightning Formation Airshows for the flyover.

The flyover will include a professional airshow team comprised of eight pilots and planes flying in close formation. Many members of the team are also racers in the Sport Class and are set to compete this September.

“With so many events, get-togethers and summer plans being disrupted, we wanted to find a fun way for people to participate in a safe way while saying thank you to first responders, medical staff, essential workers and military members,” said Fred Telling, CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association in a new release. “One of our core missions is to honor military and with May being National Military Appreciation Month, we thought this was the perfect time.”

The flight will take place over one hour. The team will create hearts over Northern Nevada Medical Center around 1:30 p.m., and Downtown Reno to honor both Renown Health and St. Mary’s Medical Center around 1:45 p.m. The aircraft are expected to be low enough to be easily photographed, while remaining compliant with FAA regulations.

The Association says the Lightning Formation Airshows has performed similar flyovers across the west coast in recent weeks and are expected to perform at the year’s STIHL National Championship Air Races.

“We are grateful for the ability to honor essential workers with aviation, especially our military, and health care personnel who are on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19,” said Bob Mills, Lightning Formation Airshows Flight Lead and Navy veteran in a new release.

Mills, who is a Reno resident, has family and friends serving as physicians, nurses, and staff at all three local hospitals.

The 2020 STIHL National Championship Air Races, set for Sept. 16–20, 2020. For more information, , are just 20 minutes north of downtown Reno. For more information, click here or call (775) 972-6663.

